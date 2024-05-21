Chelsea are reportedly looking to replace Mauricio Pochettino after a disappointing season.

The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League, which is an improvement from their early season form, but it is still not good enough for a club like Chelsea.

According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a concrete option to become the new manager of the club.

🚨Excl. News #Tuchel | He has made the decision to either take a break in the summer or move to the Premier League. 📍As revealed: As of the end of the season, he is only released. The contract runs until June 30, 2025. But: He can always come as a free agent. Bayern receives NO… pic.twitter.com/hNoQLLViP4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 20, 2024

The German manager, who won the Champions League title with the Blues, was sacked by the club in 2022.

Tuchel guided the Premier League club to three trophies in a 20-month period.

However, the club believed that they needed a change and it was the right time to let the former Borussia Dortmund manager leave.

Fast forward two years and the Blues are reportedly looking for a new manager again after Pochettino failing to impress the club chiefs.

Tuchel and Bayern Munich have decided to go their separate ways after an unconvincing season at Allianz Arena.

Bayern finished third in the league and were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid at the semi-final stage.

Manchester United are also said to be considering a move for the German manager, who are unsatisfied with their manager Erik ten Hag.

Both the Premier League clubs could be involved in a race to appoint the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

For the first time in twelve years, Bayern did not win the domestic title this season, something that would weaken the CV of Tuchel.

Chelsea should keep Pochettino at the club

Pochettino has overseen a turnaround at Stamford Bridge in the last few months, with his team climbing up the Premier League standings.

They have qualified for Europe now when it seemed like a distant dream at one stage.

Chelsea should give Pochettino more time to change the team’s fortunes as it feels like the players have finally started performing on a different level under him.