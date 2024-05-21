Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber says he “cannot wait” for next season following an injury-hit debut campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

The Netherlands international joined the Gunners from Ajax last summer but suffered an ACL injury in his first Premier League appearance in August.

Timber wouldn’t take to the pitch again until a 21-minute cameo in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Everton on the final day of the season, missing a campaign in which his side pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race but, ultimately, fell two points short.

“It felt very good [to be back]. A bit of a double emotion to be honest, because we are not champions,” Timber said of his return against Everton (as quoted by Metro).

“It was really hard [being injured], but on the other hand it was also nice to see everything up close with these guys.

“I had a lot of support this year from the fans, which was really nice. I think everyone knows an ACL injury is not easy, so I am really thankful for that.”

Timber ‘cannot wait’ for next season

Timber’s long absence has cost him a place in the Netherlands squad for this summer’s European Championships. However, at just 22 years old, there will be plenty more opportunities to represent his nation on the biggest stage, with Timber a player clearly boasting considerable talent.

In fact, a summer free of distractions may work in his favour, with plenty of ground to make up to ensure he is ready to go for 2024/25, hopefully at the forefront of Mikel Arteta’s mind.

Timber himself is excited to truly get going in an Arsenal shirt and is willing to do whatever it takes to contribute for Arteta.

He added: “If the coach wants to use me anywhere, I’ll play. I cannot wait for next season.”