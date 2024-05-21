£100k p/w key Aston Villa man could be sold because of FFP

After a stunning campaign under Unai Emery, Aston Villa deservedly qualified for next season’s Champions League.

The Spaniard has completely turned around the club since Steven Gerrard was manager, and whilst entry into the top European competition may have come slightly too soon for the Midlands-based outfit, that’s unlikely to be the focus from the manager.

As Newcastle found out last season, the joy at entering the Champions League was quickly tempered by the injuries that the club received as a result of the extra games that were played and the associated work involved for the players to be in peak condition.

Aston Villa may need to cash in on Diego Carlos

Villa have a decent squad available but unless there’s going to be a significant change in terms of incoming personnel at Villa Park, they too could struggle through the group stages.

That would appear to not be the case as The Telegraph (subscription required) are reporting that, in fact, the club could be willing to cash in on 31-year-old Diego Carlos.

It’s believed to be the centre-back’s £100,000 per week wages that could be the problem as Financial Fair Play continues to bite clubs hard.

In Villa’s case, even the potential windfall from gaining entry into the Champions League might not be enough to stop Carlos from leaving.

The one saving grace that the club have even if the centre-back has to be sold is that Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, still knows how to work a transfer market.

Right back since his Sevilla days, the 55-year-old has not only been known for maximising value of current players, but also how to spot a bargain and turn them into a jewel.

Villa fans can be assured that if the club are willing to sell any of their players, it will only be because Monchi and Emery will have identified a suitable replacement and likely at a fraction of the cost.