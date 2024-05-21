A new era started at Liverpool on Monday as they announced the appointment of Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

With the transfer window about to start, the Reds have started planning for next season as they aim to reclaim domestic and European glory.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotospor, Liverpool have emerged as an unexpected contender to recruit highly-rated midfielder Orkun Kokcu from Benfica this summer.

Kokcu, who previously worked with Slot at Feyenoord, has impressed during his time with the Portuguese club.

The 23-year-old Turkish international has been linked to a transfer to England for a while now.

Kokcu has scored seven goals this season while also dishing out eleven assists.

Just a year after the Portuguese giants spent a club record €25 million to entice Kokcu away from Feyenoord, the player has fallen out of favour with Benfica manager Roger Schmidt, opening the door for a summer departure.

Despite being a natural number ten, the 23-year-old is considered an outstanding midfielder and can play in a variety of midfield positions.

A reunion with Slot at Anfield is anticipated as the Turkey international prepares to depart the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica this summer.

The release clause in his contract can be one of the points of contention.

The Benfica player reportedly has a £128 million clause in his current contract, which would require a significant financial commitment from the Reds.

Liverpool manager’s interest in Kokcu makes sense

Kokcu was a vital member of Slot’s Feyenoord team as the Dutchman led the team to its first league title in six years.

To start his transfer business with a signing he knows may prove to be a clever move by the new Liverpool manager.

The Reds need a midfielder who can play as a number 10 and contribute with goals and assists.

The 23-year-old midfield player is the ideal option to play that role, however, the club will have to come up to an agreement regarding his transfer fee.