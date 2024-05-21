According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leeds United have expressed interest in Borussia Dortmund full-back Marius Wolf, who is expected to become a free agent this summer.

The Whites are eager to sign the 28-year-old, who is expected to depart the German giants after six years.

After the conclusion of regular season in England, teams around the country will be eyeing the market in anticipation of the opening of the transfer window.

It’s a challenging time for the Championship club’s recruitment team, though, as they are still unsure of their division until Sunday’s play-off final at Wembley against Southampton.

“Leeds United are interested in Wolf and could be a serious option if Leeds are promoted to the Premier League,” Plettenberg wrote.

“Leeds have enquired about the 28-year-old right-back, who leaves Dortmund as a free agent.”

🚨🆕 News Marius Wolf | Leeds United is interested in Wolf and could be a serious option if Leeds is promoted to the Premier League. ➡️ #LUFC have inquired about the 28 y/o right-back who leaves Dortmund as a free agent. There is also interest from Spain, Italy, and Saudi… pic.twitter.com/0f9HQxU0sv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 20, 2024

As previously stated, the five-cap German international’s contract is over in a few weeks, and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1 is scheduled to be his last match for the German club.

Despite playing in 31 games across all competitions this season, Wolf is not a regular starter, and it appears that he will be searching for a new opportunity in the summer.

Leeds hope to secure Premier League promotion

Having played for Dortmund for 120 games, he would undoubtedly be open to a challenge to play in England, preferably in the Premier League.

This season, the Whites will aim for Premier League promotion as they get ready to take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 26.

A lot of their transfer business depends on their promotion to the top flight if England.