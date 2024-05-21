Liverpool intensify efforts to sign £51m attacker ahead of summer transfer window

Liverpool are ready to enter a new era under manager Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp’s farewell at the weekend.

The German manager leaves Liverpool with a competitive squad that finished in third place in the Premier League this season and won the Carabao Cup.

However, the Reds still need improvements if they are to reclaim domestic and European glory.

In order to bolster their attack, Liverpool are set to step up their efforts to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to Tutto Juve, who add that he could be sold for around £51million.

Representatives from the club were present in the Coppa Italia final which Juventus won against Atalanta.

The Reds are keeping an eye on the Italian wide-forward who is versatile and can play in a number of positions.

His ability to play on either wing or behind the striker makes him a sensible transfer target for the Premier League club.

After the return of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward at the club, the Merseyside club have decided to make key additions to the squad with a view to strengthening the attack.

West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus (via Fichajes) and Wolves’ Pedro Neto (via Telegraph) have been mentioned as potential targets this summer.

However, they are considering making a move for Chiesa, who scored seven goals and registered two assists in 31 Serie A games this season.

The talks to extend his current deal with Juventus, which expires in 2025, have come to a standstill.

This ambiguity gives Liverpool a chance to take advantage and make a move for the player.

Liverpool need a new wide attacker this summer

The move for the Juventus star shows Liverpool’s intentions of making their attack stronger for next season.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo showed inconsistent form last season while Diogo Jota has gone through fitness issues.

The report mentions the Serie A club’s desire to keep the player but a bid of around £51m would be good enough to secure the signing.