Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy wants the Reds to keep Mohamed Salah at the club this summer.

Murphy feels the Egyptian attacker would be useful for the club in a period of transition as the new manager prepares to take charge of the club.

Arne Slot has been officially announced as the new manager of the club and he will now have the challenge of taking Liverpool back to the top of English football.

In case Liverpool decide to cash in on Salah, Murphy feels they should replace him with two players from the same Premier League team.

The former midfielder has named Crystal Palace duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise as the players he would like to see at Anfield if Salah leaves the club.

Darwin Nunez hasn’t exactly impressed at Anfield, but Murphy on talkSPORT was asked if Slot would be able to bring out the best out of him.

He said: ‘It depends if Salah stays or goes as well.

‘If Salah goes, they’ll bring another person in, someone’s going to have to step up and get 25 goals. I wouldn’t sell Salah unless he’s saying, “I want to go”.

‘It depends on the amount. He’s 31 years old, £100million comes in and he wants to go, he’s got to go.’



When asked who could replace the Liverpool fan favourite, Murphy replied:

‘If I got £100million for Salah, I’d give the £100million to Palace and take Olise and Eze, I’d get two for the price of one.’

Both Eze and Olise have been in fine form towards the end of the season, particularly under new manager Oliver Glasner.

They are currently attracting attention of all the top Premier League clubs and Palace would demand a premium for their services.

Salah is set to enter the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at the club remains uncertain.

Liverpool should not consider selling Salah

However, Liverpool should keep him at the club as Slot needs the support of senior players at the club in a challenging time for him.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp, who the Liverpool fans absolutely adore, will not be easy for any manager in the world, let alone Slot.

Salah could help the manager ease into the job along with other senior players like Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson.