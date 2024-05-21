Vital treble-winning Man City ace set to leave this summer

Aside from their defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, the 2023/24 season has gone as well as expected for Man City and Pep Guardiola.

Their Premier League triumph means that they’ve become the first team in English football history to win the top-flight in four consecutive seasons, a feat which perhaps will never be equalled or beaten.

With the FA Cup final on the horizon against Man United, a repeat of last year’s showpiece, there’s every chance that the Cityzens could claim another domestic double, thus strengthening their place at the summit of English football.

A win would also cement Pep Guardiola’s legacy at the club.

No matter who Man City seem to lose in terms of first team players, the manager and his recruitment team appear to be able to bring in any replacements that are the equal of, or better than the previous incumbent.

Ederson could leave Man City

They might struggle to do so with goalkeeper, Ederson, however.

As CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, has noted on his official X account, there’s a possibility that the Brazilian custodian could move on this summer if an acceptable offer arrives.

?? EXCL: Éderson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility. There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Éderson considering possibilities at the end of the season. It will be up to the player. ?? pic.twitter.com/cXAcWSxd8z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 21, 2024

Romano notes that the player will consider the possibilities which would appear to suggest that he feels that a new experience elsewhere is required.

Given how technically adept he is for a goalkeeper, how brilliant his distribution is and how well he can play with either foot when required, City would do well to start testing the waters now as to who might be available to potentially replace him.

It’s difficult to think of any other keepers than perhaps Manuel Neuer or Marc-Andre ter Stegen that have a similar skill set to Ederson, and it’s highly unlikely that either Bayern Munich or Barcelona would agree to selling.