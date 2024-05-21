After departing Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, former manager Roberto De Zerbi said that he would not be against the idea of going back to manage in the Premier League.

Graham Potter was replaced by De Zerbi when he joined Brighton in September 2022.

After securing the team’s highest Premier League finish of sixth and helping them qualify for European competition for the first time, the 44-year-old made an immediate impression.

In conversation with the BBC, De Zerbi said he would want to stay in England and that he currently doesn’t have another position lined up.

“There isn’t any club – no-one offered [anything]. At the moment, nothing,” De Zerbi said.

“I hope to work in the Premier League again. I don’t know where or when. But it was an honour to work in the Premier League.”

The Italian manager is considered one of the best young managers in Europe at the moment.

His success with Brighton has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Journalist Anil Kandola claims that De Zerbi is admired by Manchester United.

Kandola posted on his X account about Man United’s interest in the 44-year-old manager:

“In light of the news Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, do NOT be surprised if he’s linked with the Man United job over the next couple of days.

I’m told he has big admirers within the INEOS structure and fits the mould of what the new ownership are looking for…”

The Red Devils finished in eighth place in the Premier League, which is their lowest ever finish in the competition.

The Man United hierarchy are set to make a decision on the future of manager Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final.

As per Guardian, Chelsea have identified the former Brighton manager as one of the options to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine manager’s future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain after a sixth place finish in the league.

Should the Blues decide to part ways with the former Tottenham manager, they will target a move for De Zerbi or Sporting manager Ruben Amorim.

Man United and Chelsea hold interest in De Zerbi

The 44-year-old manager will not be short of offers this summer after his impressive work with the Premier League club and the fact that a number of clubs could be looking for a new manager.

De Zerbi’s style of football is based on high-pressing and intricate passing which is pleasing on the eye.

His ability to work within limited resources and bring the best out of players is something that is bound to attract interest from clubs.