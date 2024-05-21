£120m Man United target to stay with current Premier League club after tough season

Man United will enter the summer transfer window in search of a new striker and one of their targets, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, is expected to remain at the Seagulls for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Ireland star burst onto the season last season scoring 10 goals and assisting a further three across 25 appearances for Brighton; however, the 19-year-old was more than the numbers as he showed a lot of qualities to be a top goalscorer in the Premier League.

This attracted interest from the “Big Six” clubs and as a result, Brighton slapped a £120m price tag on the striker last summer.

Ferguson remained at the Amex Stadium but the current campaign did not go to plan for the Irishman. The 19-year-old could not hold down a place in Roberto De Zerbi’s team and saw his season cut short through injury. That resulted in the player scoring just six goals across 36 matches in all competitions, which is something the Ireland international will want to improve next term.

According to Football Insider, Ferguson will remain at Brighton, which is a blow to Man United who had an eye on the youngster.

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson will not be moving to Man United

The report states that there won’t be a fire sale at Brighton this summer and there are unlikely to be any high-profile exits in light of De Zerbi’s exit from the Premier League club.

Man United and other clubs may test the Seagulls’ resolve with a big bid, but that is not likely given the season Ferguson has just had.

The Manchester club will need to look elsewhere for a striker this summer as the Red Devils want to provide Rasmus Hojlund with more support next season. It remains to be seen who Erik ten Hag officially moves for during the upcoming transfer window as the Dutch coach may not be at Old Trafford himself.