Marcus Rashford remains professional as he wishes England “all the best” after Euro 2024 snub

Gareth Southgate named his provisional 33-man squad on Tuesday for the Euros in Germany this summer and it was not a surprise that Man United’s Marcus Rashford was not included.

The 26-year-old has been a regular in Southgate squads since the Three Lions boss took over the England national team role back in 2016 but he could not justify the winger’s inclusion this time around.

Rashford has experienced a very difficult season at Old Trafford over the last few months, which has seen him run into trouble both on and off the pitch.

The Englishman scored just eight goals across 42 appearances for United during the 2023/24 campaign and his attitude on the field has not been great either. This has resulted in Rashford missing out on the Euros this summer and it could be the wake-up call the 26-year-old needs.

The Man United star was not the only big name left out with Southgate dropping the likes of Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Nick Pope, Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell.

Marcus Rashford has a classy response to England snub

Following the news that Rashford will not be going to the Euros this summer, the winger had a classy response to what would have been a major disappointment for the 26-year-old.

The Man United posted a picture of the squad list on his Instagram story and wrote via the Daily Mail: “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament.”

Many fans of Manchester United hope that this lights a fire under Rashford ahead of the 2024/25 season as they witnessed last season how good the player can be when his confidence is high. The winger could start this weekend during the FA Cup final as a big performance would be a great response to Southgate leaving him out.