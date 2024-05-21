Nordi Mukiele is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer in a move that seems almost guaranteed, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, though he’s not aware of fresh interest from Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed Mukiele’s future, with talks set to take place soon to determine where he could end up, as nothing has been decided on his next destination just yet.

Romano previously told CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s interest in Mukiele, but that was a while ago now and it seems the Blues have not taken any concrete steps to try again to sign the France international.

Capable of playing centre-back or right-back, Mukiele looks like he could do a good job for a number of top clubs out there, but it may be that Chelsea now have other priorities in the defensive department.

Mukiele transfer: Romano on the former Chelsea target’s future

“Finally on Chelsea, I’m not aware of contacts over Nordi Mukiele for now despite previous links. The price is not clear yet but Mukiele is expected to leave PSG this summer, this is the only guarantee so far. Talks will take place in June to understand the potential destination,” Romano said.

Mukiele has struggled to establish himself during his time at the Parc des Princes, but he looked impressive at former club RB Leipzig so surely has it in him to make a career for himself at the highest level.

The 26-year-old will most likely not be too short of suitors this summer, so it will be interesting to see how this saga ends up materialising when more concrete talks have taken place in the coming weeks.