Exclusive: Arsenal & Manchester City-linked star will cost big money, says transfer expert

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that the likes of Arsenal or Manchester City would have to pay big to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto this summer as he is not expected to come cheap at all.

Last Minute Europa League Final Tickets – ONLY £125!

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that he’s not currently aware of any clubs holding concrete talks to sign Neto, despite Arsenal previously being linked with the Portugal international, and now Man City as well.

Neto has impressed during his time at Wolves, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Europe, though his injury record isn’t the best, so it remains to be seen if top clubs would be that willing to splash the cash on him if there are other options also on the market.

Still, on pure talent alone one can easily imagine Neto having a positive impact at Arsenal or City, who are sure to be among the main challengers for the Premier League title again next season after contesting the last two title races.

Neto transfer: Will the Wolves star move to Arsenal or City?

Discussing Neto’s future, Romano said: “It remains the case that nothing is close or imminent for Pedro Neto. He has been linked with Arsenal in the past and there have also been new rumours about Manchester City and Newcastle, but Wolves will ask for a big, big package of money.

“It won’t come cheap at all. So many clubs are informed but no one has started concrete talks yet, as far as I’m aware.”

Neto could be ideal to add more depth to Mikel Arteta’s attacking options, and that could be crucial to keeping pace with Pep Guardiola’s side over the course of a long and gruelling season, with City so often seeming to have that little bit extra in the tank to allow them to go on long winning runs in the final stretches of the last two seasons.