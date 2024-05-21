Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Mauricio Pochettino’s role in Cole Palmer’s superb debut season for Chelsea

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Mauricio Pochettino situation at Chelsea and also provided us with exclusive insight into the Argentine’s role in bringing the best out of Cole Palmer this season.

Palmer has been a revelation since joining Chelsea from Manchester City, with the 22-year-old having barely played for Pep Guardiola’s side before leaving and making the step up to becoming a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

Few could have expected Palmer to make such an instant impact, but he finished the season with a remarkable 25 goals in all competitions, and Romano has spoken to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column about how important Pochettino’s trust has been for the player.

As well as Pochettino, though, Romano paid tribute to other key figures behind the scenes at Chelsea as they pulled off one of the best signings of last summer.

Palmer’s Chelsea success and Pochettino’s role in it

Palmer has been one of the big success stories of the Pochettino era so far, but will it be enough to help the Argentine keep his job?

“Mauricio Pochettino is waiting to have direct contacts with Chelsea over his future – it’s not easy, because unlike at some clubs where there is just one owner or one director, at Chelsea there are many people involved to make sure Pochettino is happy with the project at Stamford Bridge, and that they are happy with him,” Romano said.

“Of course, Pochettino wants to continue – he is really convinced by what he and his coaching team can offer, and by the skills of these players. Still, the meeting will be important to understand if they’re all on the same page.”

He added: “Pochettino is liked by the Chelsea players, and for example he trusted Cole Palmer since day zero and that was absolutely important for the player as he had an incredible first season at the club.

“But let me say, on Palmer the entire club deserves credit – Joe Shields wanted him strongly, all the other directors like Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart pushed for the Palmer deal to happen in silence, the support was incredible as they understood how special he was. Then Pochettino never doubted him and was always supporting him and we can see the results.”