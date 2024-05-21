Club president meets with Arsenal player ahead of potential transfer move

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey reportedly looks like he could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Fenerbahce showing an interest in the Ghana international.

The Turkish giants’ president Ali Koc has already spoken with Partey, according to a report from Fotospor, though it seems there’s been no offer made to Arsenal just yet.

Fenerbahce have other matters to resolve first, with their presidential elections coming up, meaning a move for Partey could become more concrete after that, according to the report.

One imagines Arsenal will be willing to let Partey go after a difficult season that saw him sidelined with injury for much of the campaign, with Mikel Arteta also surely in need of younger blood in that position.

Partey has been a quality performer for the Gunners when available, but fitness has often been a major issue for him, and that seems unlikely to improve as he approaches his 31st birthday.

Partey transfer: Time for Arsenal to sell?

CaughtOffside understands that Partey has also had admirers in the form of Barcelona, Juventus and clubs from Saudi Arabia, so it may be that Fenerbahce are going to face a lot of competition for his signature this summer.

Charles Watts also recently told CaughtOffside that AFC were already considering selling Partey last summer, so a move this year could make sense as he’s a year older and has had another injury-hit season.

Arsenal will surely need to replace Partey, though, so it will be interesting to see if they prefer to have a deal like that lined up before agreeing to let the former Atletico Madrid man go, or if they’re prepared to cash in and then work out how to go about re-investing the money from his sale.

Give Me Sport have linked Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes as one possible Arsenal target in midfield, and he certainly seems ideal to replace Partey in front of the defence.