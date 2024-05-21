Paul Merson has branded Chelsea’s decision to part ways with manager Mauricio Pochettino as ‘madness’.

The Blues announced on Tuesday that Pochettino will leave by mutual consent following just one season in charge.

Pochettino was unable to deliver silverware at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea spent much of the 2023/24 campaign in the bottom half of the table. However, a late-season revival saw them shoot to sixth in the Premier League, guaranteeing them European football for next season.

The Argentine also guided Chelsea to the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-final, losing at Wembley to Liverpool and Manchester City in the respective competitions.

None of that was enough to convince the powers that be at Chelsea that Pochettino was the right man to lead the club forward and the search is now underway for his replacement.

Merson blasts Chelsea Pochettino decision

Despite turning out over 400 times for Arsenal during his playing career, Paul Merson is a boyhood Chelsea fan.

The former England international — who has long worked as a pundit for Sky Sports — was quick to offer a strong reaction to the news of Pochettino’s departure, branding Chelsea’s decision as ‘madness’.

“Just hearing the news about Pochettino. Cannot believe he’s gone. Cannot believe,” Merson said in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Whoever is making these decisions… how are you going to replace a manager like him? Just got the team going, went on a great run, got into Europe, got into sixth in the league from where they were. He’s just got this team playing.

“It’s madness I cannot, cannot, cannot believe what I’m hearing.”

Among the names linked to be Pochettino’s replacement are Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna and Enzo Maresca of Leicester City.

Whoever comes in will face serious pressure at a big-spending club without a Premier League title since 2017 or a trophy of any kind in the past two seasons.