West Ham man spotted in Man City’s dressing room for PL title celebrations

West Ham’s on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips joined his Manchester City teammates in their dressing room celebrations as they celebrated winning the Premier League title at the weekend.

Man City beat West Ham 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the season to ensure Arsenal couldn’t overtake them, with Pep Guardiola’s side making history by winning a fourth title in a row – the first ever English club to do so.

Phillips left City to go on loan to the Hammers back in January, but that didn’t stop him linking up with his colleagues at his parent club after the game as they enjoyed their latest triumph.

Phillips’ time at West Ham has now almost certainly come to an end, with the feeling being that they won’t take up the option to sign the former Leeds man permanently.

Still, it’s also surely unlikely that we’ll see Phillips staying in Manchester, with Guardiola barely ever finding room for him in his squad since he joined last season.

The likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and PSG have been linked with Phillips in recent months, but it seems his long-term future is no closer to being fully resolved just yet.