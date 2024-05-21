Manchester United’s new co-owners INEOS hold Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino in high regard amid doubts over the Argentine’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s Chelsea side ended the season well, climbing up into sixth place in the Premier League, despite spending much of the 2023/24 campaign in mid-table.

Still, it’s not yet clear if that will be enough to save Pochettino’s job, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Blues have sounded out other candidates to potentially replace the former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss, such as Ruben Amorim and Kieran McKenna.

Fabrizio Romano has written in his Daily Briefing column about how Pochettino’s Chelsea future has not been resolved yet, so it could be that there will soon be opportunities for other clubs such as Man Utd to swoop for the 52-year-old.

Pochettino to Man United: Would he be an upgrade on Ten Hag?

There have been Pochettino to United links going back years, so could it finally be that he’ll make his way to Old Trafford to replace Erik ten Hag this summer?

Romano also made it clear in today’s column that Ten Hag’s future is uncertain, with the FA Cup final against Manchester City likely to be crucial for the Dutchman.

It’s been a disappointing season for MUFC overall, and even if Pochettino didn’t exactly live up to expectations at Chelsea either, one imagines many fans would see him as an upgrade.

While CFC didn’t always get results, it was easy to see the start of something promising there, with this youthful squad playing some good football and looking like they could end up being a force once they’re more experienced and can perform more consistently.

If Pochettino could bring that to United, it could be better to watch than Ten Hag’s uninspiring side have been, with this team so often being outplayed by opponents and lacking a clear game plan.