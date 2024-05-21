A draining and ultimately unsuccessful 2023/24 season is now over for Newcastle United, with Eddie Howe and his backroom staff now expecting to be concentrating on which players can be brought in ahead of the new campaign.

A slight chance of European football again – the Magpies should qualify for the Conference League if Man City win the FA Cup final – should be enough of a carrot for the club to get moving on deals.

Newcastle to sign Lloyd Kelly

One that’s expected to go through this week according to The Times (subscription required) is Lloyd Kelly’s switch from south coast outfit, Bournemouth.

The outlet note that the player himself has already informed the club of his decision, and it would appear that the only thing holding up the deal for the free transfer is getting him to Tyneside to put pen to paper.

Newcastle will surely be delighted with the addition, given that they already have central defensive players out of action for the foreseeable future.