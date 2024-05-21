There could be exciting times ahead for West Ham United and their supporters, if recent reports are to be believed.

With Julen Lopetegui expected to be announced soon as David Moyes’ replacement, the recruitment department at the club need to get their act together quickly if they want to be in pole position to sign players that will not only bring the age of the squad down, but improve it.

West Ham favourites for Wesley

According to Globo, the Hammers are favourites at the moment to sign Corinthians’ wonder kid, Wesley.

The outlet note that the president of the Brazilian club, Augusto Melo, is flying to London to open talks with various clubs, and will take in the Champions League final whilst in England.

As might be expected with the penny pinching Hammers, they’re already in the club’s bad books given their low opening offer for the player which Globo say didn’t please Corinthians.

Clearly, David Sullivan and Tim Steidten have work to do.