Roberto De Zerbi set for incredible opportunity after leaving Brighton

When Graham Potter left Brighton and Hove Albion for Chelsea, Seagulls fans could’ve been forgiven for fretting over what came next, however, his replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, proved to be an inspired choice.

The Italian took the baton from Potter and ran with it.

Brighton’s highest-ever top-flight finish, as well as a decent run in Europe are just two of many highlights from De Zerbi’s time at the club.

AC Milan want Roberto De Zerbi

A period which has now come to an end after a recent announcement from both the club and their former manager that they were parting via mutual consent.

It’s believed that the Italian had different ideas from Brighton owner, Tony Bloom, and to that end, it meant the end of De Zerbi’s association with the club.

For a coach that is clearly forward-thinking in his ideas and application, it seems an odd decision from the club to allow him to walk, thus losing out on a significant release clause fee in the process.

From De Zerbi’s point of view he can sit back and relax and wait for any clubs to come to him, however, it seems like he won’t be relaxing for long.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 44-year-old has become a confirmed target for AC Milan, who are looking for a replacement for Stefano Pioli.

The outlet have suggested that the Rossoneri have long been interested in De Zerbi but were previously put off by his release clause.

With that no longer an issue, he becomes an attractive proposition, and coaching at one of Italy’s most storied outfits would surely also appeal to De Zerbi himself.

There’s a way to go before any deal can be rubber stamped, though if both parties are equally willing, there’s no reason why something can’t be agreed quickly.