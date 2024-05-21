England boss Gareth Southgate has announced his provisional squad as he prepares his team for the Euro 2024 this summer.

The tournament gets underway on June 14 in Germany and the Three Lions will come up against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in the group stage.

The uncapped Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah are all named in England’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson have been left out of the 33-man squad.

At Manchester United, Rashford has had an abysmal season, managing only eight goals in all competitions.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has also missed out on the squad after his inconsistent form for the Blues this season.

Four goalkeepers have been named in the squad but they will be trimmed down to three.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named in the squad but as a midfielder, not as a defender.

Despite their limited game time, Luke Shaw and Jack Grealish have been named in the squad.

Man United midfielder Kobbiee Mainoo has been selected after his impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford while Crystal Palace trio Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton have managed to make the cut.

Goalkeepers: Henderson (Crystal Palace), Pickford (Everton), Ramsdale (Arsenal), Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Branthwaite (Everton), Dunk (Brighton), Gomez (Liverpool), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Konsa (Aston Villa), Maguire (Manchester United), Quansah (Liverpool), Shaw (Manchester United), Stones (Manchester City), Trippier (Newcastle United), Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gallagher (Chelsea), Jones (Liverpool), Mainoo (Manchester United), Rice (Arsenal), Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Bellingham (Real Madrid), Bowen (West Ham), Eze (Crystal Palace), Foden (Manchester City), Grealish (Manchester City), Gordon (Newcastle United), Kane (Bayern Munich), Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Palmer (Chelsea), Saka (Arsenal), Toney (Brentford), Watkins (Aston Villa).

Before the last UEFA deadline on June 7, Southgate will reduce his squad to 26 players.