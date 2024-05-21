“Big Six” Premier League manager set to join Euros punditry team for English channel

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks set to join ITV this summer as part of their punditry team for Euro 2024 in what is a surprising move from the Spurs boss. 

Every major international tournament sees the two British channels fight for big pundits and this summer it was originally Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, once it became known that he would be leaving the Reds at the end of the season.

However, the German coach wants a complete break from football and will likely be in his home nation as a fan this summer.

The BBC and ITV have now moved on to Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou and according to the Daily Mail, they are locked in a battle for the Australian to join their team for the summer tournament.

The report says that ITV appears to have the upper hand and look set to land the former Celtic boss in a move that could help them land viewers throughout the duration of the Euros.

Since moving to Tottenham over the summer, Postecoglou has been a loved figure in the Premier League due to his direct nature and wittiness when facing the media. Even though that has been seen a lot less towards the end of the campaign when Spurs were struggling.

The Australian seems like a very private person and not one for the limelight, therefore, it is a surprise that he would decide to join a punditry team for the Euros.

This could be a way for the Spurs boss to establish his connection with the British public further and being a very knowledgeable man about football, the audience will be interested in what he has to say.

