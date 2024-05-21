Tottenham plan to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The North London club have still not replaced Harry Kane, who left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Spurs have deployed Son Heung-min upfront most of the times this season with Richarlison also featuring up top for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King wants the Premier League club to complete the signing of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Toney made a comeback to the game in January following a lengthy suspension for breaking gambling rules.

The England international’s comeback hasn’t gone as planned; in his 17 games, he has only managed four goals and two assists.

Despite his poor form, he is still considered one of the best strikers in the league and King feels he could be the right player if Spurs are to challenge the big clubs around Europe.

In conversation with Tottenham News, the former Spurs scout stated:

“If Spurs want to go big, they need to sign Toney. He would be the perfect replacement for Richarlison for me.

“It would cost them almost nothing if Richarlison was to move to Saudi Arabia because they could use that money to sign Toney.

“I think Toney could be a Spurs player soon.”

The former scout wants the club to let go of Brazilian international Richarlison this summer and replace him with the England international.

Tottenham need a new striker

Toney may be out of form at this stage but he has shown how good he can be in the Premier League.

The attacker scored 20 Premier League goals last season and his fine form has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in England.

Tottenham need a number nine at the club and the presence of a player like Toney might have guided Spurs to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

They missed out on a Champions League spot to Aston Villa by just two points in the end.