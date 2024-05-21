Tottenham could have a very busy summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel as he looks ahead to a major pre-season of changes at the north London club.

Although Romano insists Ange Postecoglou is happy and staying at the club, with Spurs also happy with the project he’s building, it seems the Australian tactician will be given some license to make sweeping changes to his squad ahead of next season.

According to Romano, as many as ten players could leave Tottenham, including senior players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and others who’ve been loaned out, like Sergio Reguilon and Djed Spence.

It’s not yet clear who could come in at Spurs, but Romano mentions that Timo Werner’s loan being made permanent is still something the club need to decide on, so it’s not yet known if he’ll be one of the players leaving, or, in making his loan move permanent, one of the new players coming in.

See the video below for details from Romano…

THFC fans will surely be pretty happy with this update, as it sounds like Postecoglou is going to be backed to build this squad more in his own image.

The former Celtic boss made a great start when he took over last summer, but the second half of the season was less consistent, and it seems there are more than a few issues that need ironing out.

While some fans might feel it’s worth thinking about a change of manager again, it’s more likely that Postecoglou has it in him to do something very positive with this team, as long as he’s given a bit more time and a bit more control over how the squad is built.

One imagines we’ll see more specific names linked with Spurs in the weeks ahead, and it will be interesting to see what they can come up with to try to get back into the top four next season.