Wolves want record fee for key Newcastle summer target

This summer could prove to be an interesting one for both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United but for different reasons.

The Midlands-based outfit had the type of season in 2023/24 that was probably expected given that made a number of sales of key players 12 months ago in order to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

That’s something which could hurt Newcastle this summer if they decide to go all in on a new signing or two, and may require Eddie Howe to allow at least one high profile star to leave the North East giants.

Newcastle chasing Wolves’ Pedro Neto

If the Magpies don’t want to be taking one step forward and two back each season, they’ll need to win something in 2024/25, though in order to do so, Howe really needs to be strengthening where possible rather than acceding to the sale of one of his top players.

That could be the reality, however, as could not being able to acquire targets if they’re priced at the higher end by clubs potentially willing to sell.

Wolves are in the position where they don’t have to sell any players after their mini fire sale this time last year, but they have still put a price on Pedro Neto’s head indicating that they would cash in if interested parties came up with the money.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the club would accept a record £60m bid, with Newcastle and Man City reportedly in the running.

Though any sale is likely to weaken Wolves, the club are not in a healthy enough position to be able to turn down that kind of money if it’s forthcoming.

Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil, has shown his conscientiousness in the transfer market before now, so one can expect that any monies received will be reinvested diligently.