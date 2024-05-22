Agent reacts to Arsenal links with 14-G/A South American attacker

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Watford attacker Yaser Asprilla.

According to the player’s agent, the links with the North London club are nothing but media speculations. He has revealed in an interview with Caracol Radio that the Gunners are yet to contact him regarding any potential move.

He said: “There is interest from other Premier clubs and other European countries. Arsenal have never asked me a question. These are things that the media is putting out.”

The 20-year-old Colombian international has impressed with his performances in the Championship and he has six goals and eight assists in all competitions. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for Arsenal who need to add more depth in the final third.

The South American attacker is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack if he joins the club.

Asprilla would be a long-term investment, and it will be interesting to see if a top club comes in for him at the end of the season. His agent has confirmed that there is interest from Premier League clubs, but he has not named any interested party so far.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Yaser Asprilla could be on the move soon

Asprilla will be out of contract next summer and Watford could be under pressure to sell him now. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next year.

The 20-year-old will be tempted to join big clubs like Arsenal if the opportunity present itself. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they are pushing for major trophies consistently. The opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.