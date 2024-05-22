AS Roma striker Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing the 2022 World Cup winner and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. According to Fichajes, he has a €12 million release clause in his contract.

The reported release clause would be a nominal price to pay for a player of his quality. Dybala is in his 30s but he is at the peak of his career. He could prove to be a superb addition to all three English clubs.

The Argentine attacker is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three as well as a central attacking midfielder. He could transform them in the final third with his creativity and goalscoring ability.

Arsenal need to add more depth in the final third. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Gabriel, Martinelli and Bukayo Saka due to the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of the Argentine international will certainly help them shuffle the pack more often.

Paulo Dybala would be a quality addition

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in more quality in the attack. Nicolas Jackson has not been able to live up to the expectations and Dybala could prove to be a major upgrade. The South American has the technical attributes and the quality to drive in English football and he could transform Chelsea in the attack.

Similarly, Manchester United need more options at their disposal. Rasmus Hojlund is still quite young and he needs more support in the attack. Having a versatile attacker like Dybala at the club will allow Erik ten Hag to switch things around depending on the opposition.

The 30-year-old will add tactical flexibility to the side as well. He has 16 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season and the opportunity to move to English football could be quite attractive for him.