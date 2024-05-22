There are bound to be plenty of comings and goings at most clubs this summer, including Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe needs to refresh his squad in certain areas in order that the Magpies can enjoy a better season in 2024/25 than they did in the recently-ended campaign.

Newcastle want Mamardashvili

With Financial Fair Play in mind, any purchases need to have been well researched and give value for money.

According to Spanish outlet, AS, Valencia’s highly-rated goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, is a player of interest, though the La Liga outfit are hoping to demand as much as €40m for his services.

The Times (subscription required) say that Newcastle would prefer a lower figure, perhaps closer to £35m, though it isn’t clear if Los Che would be willing to negotiate to that amount.

With plenty of time to get a deal over the line, the quicker that the two teams can come to an accord, the better.

From the player’s point of view, he’s noted that the deal “doesn’t depend” on him.