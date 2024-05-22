Some players ‘really p****d off’ at Chelsea ‘circus’ as popular Pochettino axed

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent two days after the season ended.

The Blues had just finished sixth in the Premier League, a position that seemed out of their reach at one stage of the season.

They managed to qualify for Europe after turning around their poor form.

In the last 15 league matches, they lost just one match and that was against title chasing Arsenal.

Pochettino’s job at the club was uncertain and it was not a secret. The Blues were being paired with different managers each week throughout the season.

A Carabao Cup final and FA Cup semifinal appearance along with a sixth placed finish in the league was not enough to buy more time for Pochettino.

The Argentine manager was well-liked among the players who had built a close relationship with him during their time together.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, some of the Chelsea players are ‘really p****d off’ with the club’s decision to part ways with the manager.

Pochettino is widely regarded as one of the best man managers and the way he treats his players, specially the ones who are not playing well, is something that the players liked.

He always shielded the players in the media when at times some of them deserved criticism for their poor performance.

Some of the players are now genuinely upset with his departure and they feel that they were going in the right direction in his leadership.

A source close to one player, as per Johnson, claimed that the player feels that ‘the circus continues’ at the club.

After a poor start to the season, the Tottenham manager was starting to inspire players to turnaround their form and a visible improvement was seen in many Chelsea players.

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah knew that they had the support of the manager, who the club is looking to cash in on this summer.

The players are upset and angry with the latest decision regarding the manager they felt was improving their game.

Chelsea players have expressed support for Pochettino

Nicolas Jackson has posted in support of Pochettino, appearing to aim a dig at the club.

Nicolas Jackson on his Instagram story after hearing the news of Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/XdXR4GEiD7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 22, 2024

Moises Caicedo posted on his Instagram account:

“Mister, It was a pleasure. I wish you all the best for the future. What a person, what a coach!”

Moises Caicedo via IG. 😢 pic.twitter.com/s63mCoH5xj — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) May 22, 2024

Other players expressed their gratitude to the manager in their own tributes, including Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, and Cole Palmer, the Premier League Young Player of the Season.