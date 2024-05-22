Darwin Nunez opens up on why he deleted his Liverpool photos from Instagram

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has revealed he deleted all his Liverpool photos from social media after being affected by “negative” comments.

Nunez arrived at Anfield from Portuguese giants Benfica in a club record deal worth £85m in the summer of 2022.

The 24-year-old endured a largely uninspiring first season with the Reds scoring nine goals in 29 Premier League appearances, but started this campaign off well with some of his best form for the club, before his performances nosedived towards the end of the season.

Nunez opens up on deleting Liverpool photos from social media

The former Benfica man ended his second season at Anfield with 11 goals and eight assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

Nunez lost his place in the Liverpool side towards the end of season and appeared to let his frustrations get the better of him following Liverpool’s 4-2 win against Tottenham earlier this month.

The striker deleted all Liverpool related pictures from his Instagram account which led to speculation over a possible summer exit.

However, Nunez has now revealed he removed the pictures after receiving negative comments about his performances with the criticism taking it’s toll on the Uruguay international, but he vowed to ignore it in future.

“From the moment you start playing and until you retire, there will always be someone who will criticise you”, he told Por la jersey, via ESPN Uruguay.

“Before, I did look at them a lot and it affected me.

“Whoever says that those negative comments do not affect them is lying, those negative comments that are directed towards you will always affect you.

“They tell me everything, but I ignore those comments because they are of no use to me.

“I never look at the negative comments on social media, at least now I’m not looking at anything, not even the good stuff.

“If a game goes badly for me, I rely on my family.

“When things go badly for me, I get hot, but I try to laugh with my family and not show my son the anger I have, what happened in the game is already there, it’s already happened, and there is always revenge.”

Nunez is believed to be viewed as important to new manger Arne Slot’s plans with the Dutchman believed to be a huge admirer of the striker.

The 24-year-old will be heading into his third season with the Reds and could really do with having a strong campaign next season.