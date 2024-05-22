Exclusive: Two Saudi clubs want Manchester City star, transfer will cost €45-50m

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is a transfer target for Saudi Pro League duo Al Nassr and Al Ittihad this summer, and could be sold for an offer in the region of €45-50million, CaughtOffside understands.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is one of the top priorities for Al Nassr as their current ‘keeper David Ospina is out of contract next month, with no final decision yet on whether or not he’ll stay at the club.

This has led Al Nassr to look at Ederson as his Man City future has come into some doubt, with sources close to the situation informing CaughtOffside that the Premier League champions could be prepared to sanction the sale for the right price, which would be roughly €45-50m.

Ederson has had a superb career at the Etihad Stadium, but it is now felt that City are prepared to let him decide if he wants to move on for a new challenge, while Pep Guardiola’s side could explore the market for a replacement, or simply promote Stefan Ortega to be their new number one.

Ederson transfer: The next big signing for Saudi Arabia?

We’ve seen a host of world class talents and big names moving to Saudi in recent times, with City themselves selling some of their stars such as Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte to Saudi clubs last summer.

Ederson looks likely to be the latest, though for now it’s still a potential deal still in the early stages, with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad monitoring the player’s situation while City are yet to make a final decision.

No official negotiations yet taken place between interested clubs and City, nor with Ederson, so it may be a little while yet before things become clearer, as Guardiola’s side still have an FA Cup final to play this weekend before their season comes to an end.