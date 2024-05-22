Video: Europa League Final atmosphere building as Leverkusen and Atalanta fans make enormous racket

The atmosphere inside the Dublin Arena ahead of the Europa League Final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta is something to behold.

Both sets of supporters appear intent on outdoing the other as the decibel levels just keep on rising.

Xabi Alonso’s side are looking to win their second piece of silverware of the season to keep them on course for an historic unbeaten treble-winning campaign, whilst the Serie A side will surely delight in becoming the team to wreck those dreams.

Pictures from Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta official X accounts