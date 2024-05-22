Video: Europa League Final atmosphere building as Leverkusen and Atalanta fans make enormous racket

Atalanta
Posted by

The atmosphere inside the Dublin Arena ahead of the Europa League Final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta is something to behold.

Both sets of supporters appear intent on outdoing the other as the decibel levels just keep on rising.

More Stories / Latest News
Europa League Final team news: Alonso goes for strongest possible Leverkusen XI as history beckons
“My home is when…” – Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez stirs the pot again after Klopp controversy
Video: Thousands of Leverkusen fans bring Dublin to a standstill

Xabi Alonso’s side are looking to win their second piece of silverware of the season to keep them on course for an historic unbeaten treble-winning campaign, whilst the Serie A side will surely delight in becoming the team to wreck those dreams.

Pictures from Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta official X accounts

More Stories Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.