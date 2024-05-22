Europa League Final team news: Alonso goes for strongest possible Leverkusen XI as history beckons

Wednesday night sees Bayer Leverkusen take on Atalanta in what’s expected to be an absorbing Europa League Final.

Xabi Alonso’s side have a shot at history but Gian Piero Gasperini has already shown in this season’s tournament that his team are capable of springing a surprise.

When the Italians headed to Anfield, no one expected them to dispose of then tournament favourites, Liverpool, in the manner in which they did.

Leverkusen start with strongest XI

Therefore, if the recent Bundesliga winners are going to add another piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet, they will have to work hard for it.

That perhaps explains why Alonso has gone for the strongest possible starting XI for the match.

Matej Kovar will start in goal as usual, and he will be protected by the likes of Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie.

Josip Stanisic, who kept Leverkusen’s unbeaten record alive with a 97th-minute equalising goal in a 2-2 semi-final second-leg draw against Roma, comes in, whilst Alejandro Grimaldo will maraud from the left side.

Granit Xhaka and Exequiel Palacios give the midfield its steely edge, whilst Florian Wirtz is the creator supreme.

Jeremie Frimpong has already shown on multiple occasions throughout 2023/24, that he’s adept at getting forward and providing a supplementary presence in attack, and Atalanta will need to keep him quiet for 90 minutes if they want a chance to cause an upset.

Amine Adli makes up the starting XI, with Alonso able to call upon the likes of Odilon Kossounou and Victor Boniface et al if needs be.

With so much at stake, concentration levels will be key, and unless the Serie A side have run away with it before injury time, Leverkusen’s players will know that they have it in them to score late, late goals to ultimately influence the outcome.