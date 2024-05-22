Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names surprise potential replacement for Ederson if he leaves Manchester City

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester City might not need to sign a new goalkeeper if Ederson leave the club this summer as Stefan Ortega could be ideal to replace him as first choice.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano praised Ortega for how well he’s played when he’s had to cover for Ederson, who’s had some injury problems in recent times.

Ederson has shone as Man City no.1 for many years now and it seems a gamble not to sign a top class replacement, but it seems Romano rates Ortega highly enough to step into the role.

Saudi Pro League clubs could be eyeing up Ederson, and Romano says City will ultimately leave it down to the Brazil international to decide whether or not to move on from the Etihad Stadium.

Ederson transfer: Could Ortega be Man City’s new first choice goalkeeper?

“Another story to watch with City could be the future of Ederson. There is, from what I’m hearing, a concrete chance for the Brazilian goalkeeper to leave City in the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“There is interest from Saudi and other clubs, so we could see some movement in the goalkeeper market this summer. We’ll have to see what happens with the likes of Jan Oblak, Aaron Ramsdale and Bento, and it looks like Ederson could also be part of this domino. Man City will leave it to the player, they are aware of Saudi interest and won’t stand in his way.

“Man City are considering moving for another goalkeeper in the summer, and also they have Stefan Ortega at the club and he’s been fantastic, always very special whenever he plays, like that save against Son Heung-min that made such a big difference in the title race.

“In terms of a replacement, I personally think the best fit for them could be Ortega, who is already at the club. He’s shown he’s a fantastic goalkeeper and in my opinion he’s ready to be their first choice.”