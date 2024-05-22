Exclusive: Former Man United transfer target could be available for just €20m, says expert

Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana could be available on the cheap in this summer’s transfer window, with Manchester United and Inter Milan named as previous admirers of his.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, with the journalist explaining that we’ll have to see if Man Utd’s new-look board decide to show an interest in Fofana again.

Still, it seems the France international’s future will be resolved soon, with Romano expecting Monaco to ask for something like €20million for the 25-year-old, though he stressed that this was still more his opinion than anything right now.

Fofana has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks like he could be a decent option for United in a problem position for them, with upgrades surely needed on the ageing Casemiro and unconvincing loanee Sofyan Amrabat.

Fofana transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Following Monaco publicly admitting that Fofana could be a player they cash in on this summer, Romano provided an update on past interest from United and Inter Milan.

“Monaco have hinted that Youssouf Fofana could be a name to leave the club this summer, but it’s still early to know for sure where he could go and for what kind of price,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Monaco will communicate the asking price for Fofana in one or two weeks – I think he could be available around €20m but that’s just my opinion.

“There has been interest in Fofana before – last summer, he was on Manchester United and Inter list but it’s quiet with Inter now. Let’s see what the new Man United board will decide to do, while there could also be other clubs ready to join the race.”

This seems like a good opportunity for the Red Devils and others, with €20m looking a very generous price in this market.