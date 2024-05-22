Former Premier League manager urges top Dutch striker to join Arsenal this summer

Former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has urged Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee to join Arsenal this summer over Manchester United and the Milan clubs.

Zirkzee has been a standout performer for Thiago Motta’s side as they qualified for the Champions League, scoring 11 goals in Serie A.

The 23-year-old’s form has attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs as they weigh up a potential summer move.

De Boer urges Zirkzee to join Arsenal

A number of club’s in Europe are looking for a striker, and Zirkzee won’t be short of suitors should he decide to leave Bologna.

Arsenal are thought to be in the market for a striker as they look to add more fire power to their squad as they aim to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title next season.

Premier League rivals United are said to hold interest, as do Italian champions Inter and their city rivals AC Milan.

However former Dutch centre back De Boer believes Zirkzee should join the Gunners due to the fact the club have patience and will give the striker time.

‘I have great respect for Arsenal, they have patience, for example they had it with Arteta who didn’t start well”, De Boer told Calciomercato.

“In some clubs, if it happens like this you are already out, and he has played very well in the last two years, Inter also play well.

“If I have to say someone I prefer Arsenal because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence.”

It’s believed Zirkzee has a release clause of £34m in his contract, and he joined Bologna from German giants Bayern Munich for £10m in 2022.

Bayern have a buy back clause as part of the sale but as things stand are believed to have give no indication they will exercise it.