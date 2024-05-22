John Terry issues warning to Chelsea as he breaks silence on Pochettino exit

John Terry has admitted that Mauricio Pochettino’s unexpected departure from Chelsea has left him “gutted.”

The legendary former Chelsea defender is back at the club as an academy coach right now.

Following the unexpected news that Pochettino had left the club by mutual consent, Terry took to social media network Instagram to express his opinion on the matter.

Following a difficult season, Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge was made official on Tuesday evening.

The Blues had a disappointing start to the season and they spent most of it in the midtable position in the league.

After a fine run towards the end, they climbed up the table and finished in sixth position, qualifying for Europe in the process.

Terry posted about Pochettino on his Instagram account and stated that he is gutted to see the Argentine manager leave the club.

Picture credit: Instagram/johnterry.26

The former centre-back had an advise for the club regarding their transfer business.

Terry wants the club to avoid signing or selling any player until a new manager is appointed at the club.

The Blues will now begin their search for a new manager and they have been linked with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna, Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness and Girona manager Michel, as reported by The Telegraph.

The Chelsea players are angry and frustrated with the decision made by the club as they feel Pochettino was crucial to their development.

Chelsea players are unhappy with the club’s decision

Journalist Simon Phillips has reported that there is a consensus among the players when it comes to the manager as most of them wanted the Argentine to extend his stay at the club.

Pochettino endured a difficult season at the club but in the last few months he had shown that he is good enough for the job after finding form.

Chelsea should have trusted the manager and given him more time as players like Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo all performed brilliantly and got better with every passing week.