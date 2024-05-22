Video: Jonathan Tah explains what makes Bayer Leverkusen unbeatable

Bayer Leverkusen
Posted by

If Bayer Leverkusen lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night, they’ll be just 90 minutes away from making a slice of football history that’s unlikely to be repeated.

At present, Xabi Alonso’s side need to beat Atalanta to put themselves in sight of an unprecedented unbeaten treble.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Leverkusen fans loving life and living it up in Dublin
Exclusive: Arsenal face fight to land €65m-rated target this summer
Man United receive major boost in pursuit of Premier League defender

Jonathan Tah has done as much as anyone to get the club in the position it currently is, and he attempted to explain what his manager expects of the players, and which has principally seen them remain unbeaten.

Pictures from TNT Sports

More Stories Jonathan Tah Xabi Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.