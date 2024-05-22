Video: Jonathan Tah explains what makes Bayer Leverkusen unbeatable

If Bayer Leverkusen lift the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night, they’ll be just 90 minutes away from making a slice of football history that’s unlikely to be repeated.

At present, Xabi Alonso’s side need to beat Atalanta to put themselves in sight of an unprecedented unbeaten treble.

Jonathan Tah has done as much as anyone to get the club in the position it currently is, and he attempted to explain what his manager expects of the players, and which has principally seen them remain unbeaten.

Jonathan Tah underlines the key principles of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen ? Always be active, never passive.

Always want the ball.

