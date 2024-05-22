Jose Mourinho lined up for return to football after being offered new role

According to reports, former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has received an opportunity to work in Saudi Arabia.

Since leaving Roma in January, the former Manchester United manager has been unemployed; nevertheless, there are now rumours that suggest Mourinho may be about to return to professional football, but not as a manager.

Sportitalia reports that Al-Qadisiyah, a second-tier team, has approached the Portuguese head coach about taking on the role of technical director.

Considering that Mourinho has previously served as manager or an assistant manager, this would be a completely new role to what he has done before in his career.

In the four months after his dismissal, Mourinho, 61, has been linked to several positions, including an unexpected return to Old Trafford (via Daily Mail).

However, the latest report suggests that his unemployment days are getting over soon.

Mourinho would find it appealing to work as a technical director for a team after his tenure at AS Roma came to an abrupt end with his sacking.

He will be expected to supervise all aspects of the Saudi club’s football activities in this capacity, from hiring managers to finding players.

The role will be a new one for the Portuguese manager but due to his experience and standing in the game, the job will not be too difficult for him.

Regarding his next job, he told The Telegraph last month:

“The only thing I want is that the targets and the objectives have to be established by everyone in a fair way.

“I cannot go to a club where, because of my history, the objective is to win the title. No.

“The only thing I want is that it has to be fair.”

Jose Mourinho has never worked outside Europe

A move to Saudi Arabia would take Mourinho out of Europe, which will be his first job outside the continent.

After successful spells at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Roma, the Portuguese manager has established himself as one of the best managers of the modern era.

His achievements hold a high place in the football world and he would be a crucial asset for any club he joins.