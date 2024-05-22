Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking Fenerbahce left-back Ferdi Kadioglu strongly as a top summer target for the Gunners.

The Turkey international looks an impressive talent who could do a job for Mikel Arteta’s side, especially as Oleksandr Zinchenko no longer looks like the clear and obvious first choice in that position, with Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu both getting game time ahead of him for much of the season just gone, despite left-back not being the natural position for either of them.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s unconvinced by the stories surrounding Kadioglu, even if he can see Arsenal looking for a new option at left-back this summer.

Watts feels we often see transfer stories like this from the Turkish media that don’t amount too much, with the UK press seemingly not picking it up so far, so it might be that there are other names higher up on Arsenal’s list.

Kadioglu transfer talk played down but Hato could be an Arsenal target

Watts’ understanding seems to be that Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato could be more likely than Kadioglu for Arsenal.

“I’m always sceptical when I hear of transfer stories linking Arsenal with players in Turkey. There are always so many of those types of stories and they never really come to fruition,” Watts said.

“Ferdi Kadioglu is the latest to be linked, but I still believe Jorrel Hato remains the top target, should Arsenal look to strengthen the left side of defence.

“The interest in Hato remains, despite him signing a new contract at Ajax, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if they make an attempt to bring him in this summer.

“He fits the bill of the type of player Arsenal like to sign and although he prefers to play as the left centre-back rather than as a left-back, I still wouldn’t rule it out.

“The way Arsenal play now with Ben White inverting into midfield from the right, Arsenal tend to play with the left-back slotting in alongside Gabriel and William Saliba anyway.”