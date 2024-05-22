Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Toni Kroos U-turned on verbal agreement to stay at Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano has provided some exclusive insight into why Toni Kroos ended up changing his mind about staying with Real Madrid for one year as he yesterday announced his retirement from football after this summer’s European Championships.

The experienced Germany international has had a great career at Real Madrid and it seems he was keen to bow out whilst still playing at the highest level, judging by what he’s said on social media.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that Kroos consulted his family and those close to him before deciding to backtrack on a verbal agreement he’d had to sign a new contract extension with Real.

It’s not quite clear what the specifics of this were, but Romano says Kroos ultimately then decided that now would be the right time to call it a day.

Kroos to retire: Romano explains midfielder’s reasons and pays tribute

Romano also paid tribute to Kroos for a great career, making it clear that he rated him and his Madrid teammate Luka Modric as among the finest midfielders of the modern era.

“Kroos had almost extended his contract in March in terms of a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to carry on for one more year, but then he made a personal decision, also with his family and people close to him, to retire and leave football now,” Romano said.

“For me, Kroos is a legendary midfielder – an incredible player. I’m big fan of both Luka Modric and Kroos, they’ve been among best couple of midfielders in the history of the game, insane players. What they have achieved together is really special and it’s a shame they can’t continue to form that Real Madrid midfield for a while longer, but all the best to Kroos in his retirement.”