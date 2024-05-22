Kylian Mbappe makes staggering £18m purchase after leaving PSG

After Saturday’s French Cup Final, the Kylian Mbappe era at Paris Saint-Germain will be well and truly over.

Seven long years seemingly gone in the blink of an eye.

The 25-year-old Frenchman can look back on his time at the Parc des Princes fondly, with so many good memories to take with him.

In the time he’s been at the Ligue Un giants, Mbappe has become their record goalscorer with a total (256, per transfermarkt) that is 56 more than his nearest rival, Edinson Cavani, and 100 more than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mbappe makes £18m property purchase

It’s likely to stand the test of time and see him go down in the annals of PSG history.

Playing alongside some elite players – not least Lionel Messi and Neymar – will also surely feature in his highlights reel.

Although it’s still yet to be announced, it’s long been thought that Mbappe is on his way to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will soon play for their 15th Champions League title, with Borussia Dortmund standing in their way at Wembley.

Though the Bundesliga side will almost certainly have a say in proceedings, the smart money would appear to be on Real Madrid adding another piece of silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet.

That would mean Mbappe, should he join, would be moving to what would then be the current European champions.

Very few players would be able to improve such a set of players but Mbappe would be one of them.

According to La Razon, the French World Cup winner has now purchased an £18m property in an area of Madrid which will mean he’ll have Richard Gere as one of his neighbours, and Sergio Ramos when he’s back in town.

The property is in the exclusive La Moraleja area of Madrid, just five minutes away from Real Madrid’s training ground, and is the most obvious sign yet of Mbappe’s impending La Liga switch.