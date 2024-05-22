There’s only one game left for Leeds United to play in their 2023/24 Championship season, and ‘the most expensive game in world football’ will pit the all whites against Southampton at Wembley in the Championship Play-Off Final.

A topsy-turvy end to the campaign could’ve seen one of the clubs go up automatically, but dips in form at just the wrong time, coupled with Ipswich’s late resurgence ensured that the Portman Road-based side joined Enzo Maresca’s Leicester in the top-flight for 2024/25.

Liam Cooper hasn’t been offered a new deal by Leeds yet

Having lost twice to the Saints already this season, the task for Daniel Farke and his troops is a difficult one, and one that will require mental strength as much as physical on the day.

One player that may get a run out but only if Leeds are almost assured of promotion is club legend, Liam Cooper.

Injured at the start of the campaign, Cooper has found it difficult to win his place back, and the Wembley showpiece might well be his final match for the club as they’ve yet to offer him a new contract.

“Obviously those conversations haven’t happened yet,” he said in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I think we can all see a lot bigger things going on than to worry about things like that.”