Video: Leverkusen fans loving life and living it up in Dublin

Bayer Leverkusen fans have descended on Dublin in their thousands for Wednesday night’s Europa League Final against Atalanta.

If Xabi Alonso’s side can beat their Serie A opponents, they would only need to win the German Cup on Saturday to complete an unprecedented unbeaten treble.

The team will certainly be well supported in the Dublin Arena if the scene in the local bars is anything to go by.

Each seemed to be packed out by supporters who appeared to be having a whale of a time.

Pictures from Bayer Leverkusen