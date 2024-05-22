“My home is when…” – Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez stirs the pot again after Klopp controversy

It seems evident that Liverpool ace, Darwin Nunez, isn’t happy with his lot at the moment.

Unable to hold down a regular spot in the latter stages of the season, his unhappiness became clear for all to see when he was filmed during Jurgen Klopp’s introduction to the Anfield faithful during his post-match presentation after the final game of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Uruguayan was the only player that didn’t clap the German as the squad formed a guard of honour for him.

As snubs go, that’s right up there and isn’t a good look when a new manager is on the verge of coming in.

Darwin Nunez’s recent comments will sting Liverpool

The last thing you want as a football manager is one rogue player poisoning the dressing room, and Arne Slot will surely raise a few questions with the striker when they get to meet for the first time later this summer.

In an interview given to Uruguayan TV channel 10 and cited by ESPN, Nunez gave a barbed response when asked where he felt most at home.

“I feel like my home is when I am in the National Team,” the player said, in a clear reference to the unhappiness he feels when at Liverpool.

“That’s when you get together with your people, you can talk to everyone, and you feel comfortable in the National Team. My family is close too; Every time I go to the National Team I feel like I am at home.”

It appears to have been a completely honest interview and in this day and age of PR spin and only certain questions being answered his response is quite refreshing.

However, his words could also be classed as being disrespectful to his employers, and the Reds hierarchy wouldn’t be doing their jobs properly if they didn’t bring it up in conversation when the time is right.

For now, Nunez can concentrate on giving his all for his national team, and then hopefully pushing forward with Liverpool once pre-season comes around.

If it’s obvious he’s not too interested in being on Merseyside, then the club need to act decisively and quickly.