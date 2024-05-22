Liverpool defender attracting interest from English clubs as he nears Anfield exit

Joel Matip is set to stay in the Premier League after his exit from Liverpool this summer.

According to The Sun, the centre-back is being eyed for a move by Bournemouth as well as Championship club Southampton.

The 32-year-old defender called time on his Anfield career after an eight year spell at the club.

His last season was severely affected by fitness issues as he missed a major part of his farewell season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The centre-back was one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings at Liverpool and since his move to the club, he helped them win a number of trophies.

The defender formed a formidable partnership with Virgil Van Dijk and they provided stability and strength to the Liverpool team with their defensive talent.

The former Schalke defender won the Premier League and the Champions League title with Liverpool during his time at Anfield.

The player is a top transfer target for Bournemouth, and manager Andoni Iraola thinks he may help lead his team to the next level.

Southampton, who are fighting for a place in the Premier League against Leeds United, are also monitoring the defender, according to the report.

If they can manage to return to the Premier League, they would target a move for Matip.

Clubs in England could face competition for the defender from clubs in Spain and Germany.

Due to his experience, he can be a clever signing for Bournemouth or Southampton.

Matip has shown his class as a defender at Liverpool

If he can manage to avoid injuries, his signing as a free agent could prove to be useful for any club.

The defender is known for his reading of the game and his pin-point tackles. He may not be the fastest defender but he is a calming influence at the back.

Liverpool fans will have fond memories of the centre-back, who performed consistently for the Reds whenever given an opportunity.