Luka Modric has paid tribute to long-time Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos following the German midfielder’s decision to retire after this summer’s Euros.

Kroos and Modric have formed one of the greatest midfield partnerships of all time across the past 10 years, playing over 330 games and winning 21 trophies together during that period.

There is still a chance for the duo to add a 22nd piece of silverware to that collection when Los Blancos take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

Both players will then head to the European Championships in Germany with their respective national teams.

However, for Kroos, that will be his final foray as a player, with the 34-year-old announcing on Tuesday that he will be hanging his boots up following that tournament.

“Real Madrid CF announces that Toni Kroos has decided to end his career as a professional football player after Euro 2024,” a club statement read.

“Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude and affection to Toni Kroos, a player who is already part of the history of Real Madrid and who is one of the great legends of our club and world football.”

Modric pays tribute to “friend” Kroos

Given their close connection on the pitch, Modric is likely to feel Kroos’ retirement more than most.

The Croatian — himself 38 years old and perhaps facing an uncertain future — took to social media to pay tribute to his midfield partner, hailing Kroos as a “unique and special” player.

“Dear Toni, it is difficult for me to write these words. The football world is sad because a historic footballer is leaving, and I admit that I am also very sad. My friend, you are a legend of this sport and a legend of Real Madrid,” Modric wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luka Modric (@lukamodric10)

“I really enjoyed playing alongside you. It has truly been an honour to share Real Madrid’s midfield with you. You have qualities that make you a unique and special player, and there will never be another Toni Kroos.

“Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu…. we will never forget this golden era at the club of our lives.

“You have achieved everything but you still have one more to go. Together for the 15th.

“I will miss you, my friend.”

If Germany go all the way on home soil this summer, Kroos’ final game would be the European Championship final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14th