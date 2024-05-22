Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has attracted the attention of the English clubs with his performance in La Liga and he could be available for a reasonable price.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the midfielder has a €100 million release clause in his contract, but he could be sold for an offer of around €30 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United and Chelsea follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the midfielder. It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable, and the two clubs would do well to secure his signature.

Manchester United need someone who will add creativity, control and technical ability in the middle of the park. The 21 year-old Spanish midfielder will help them control proceedings in the middle of the park and set the tempo of the game.

Guerra will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League with one of the biggest clubs in the world. He will be tempted if Manchester United come calling.

Chelsea keen on Javi Guerra

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to add more quality to the midfield as well. The 21-year-old could form a quality partnership with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo next season.

The midfielder has a contract with Valencia until 2027 and signing him for €30 million would represent an excellent bargain. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United or Chelsea can get the deal done.

Both clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the Valencia midfielder fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.