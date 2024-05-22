Man United shortlist £65m rated England international as summer transfer target

Manchester United are considering a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

How to buy Last Minute FA Cup Final Tickets – READ MORE!

According to the Daily Mail, if Everton do not sell centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite for £55million, the Red Devils will target a move for Guehi.

Man United desperately need defenders this summer as Raphael Varane is leaving the club and Jonny Evans’ contract is expiring next month.

The Red Devils are expected to sign two defenders in the summer transfer window and they will consider signing young defenders to balance the average age of the squad.

To strengthen the defensive position is the priority for Man United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe this summer, who will need to raise funds for transfer business by selling players.

The report in the Daily Mail states that Man United’s transfer budget is only £35million and they will have to generate funds by selling some players.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is Man United’s top target for the centre-back position.

However, if Everton refuse to sell him for the right price, they have identified Guehi as an alternative.

Since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in an £18 million (fee via Guardian) move back in 2021, the central defender has impressed.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with the defender winning a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Naturally, then, he has caught the eyes of other Premier League suitors.

The Telegraph reports that Palace have already started looking for his replacement as they feel he would be leaving the club in the near future.

As per the report in Telegraph, the Eagles would look to sell Guehi for above the club record fee of £50 million set by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s move to Man United.

Man United are desperate to sign a new defender

It remains to be seen who the Red Devils sign this summer; Guehi or Branthwaite.

The need for a new centre-back is obvious at the club and they will target a young centre-back who can provide energy and stability to their defensive line.

Man United are expected to go through a major overhaul of their squad this summer as the new leadership prepares to restore the glory days of the club.